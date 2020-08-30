Financial: Scott Gesell, Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank’s Board of Directors has appointed Scott Gesell as Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel. Prior to becoming CEO, he was Gateway’s Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. Gesell has served as interim CEO since April.
Gesell has been an integral part of Gateway, leading the merger with a 100-year-old community bank. Under his leadership, Gateway has shown remarkable commitment to high-level service. April, May and June were record-setting, putting Gateway on track to exceed 2019 production. As CEO, Gesell will be poised to lead the company through the COVID-19 pandemic affecting customers, employees and the industry in ways unforeseen.
“Gateway has an amazing team, and it’s an honor to serve alongside them,” said Gesell. “Together, we’ll continue to deliver the best services to our customers in a compliant and efficient manner. I am excited about what the future brings for Gateway, its customers, communities and team members.”