Financial: Richard Fair, Stanfield + O'Dell, P.C.

Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hire.
Richard Fair, CPA, has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Senior. He earned a Master of Accounting and Financial Analysis from Northeastern State University and a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma State University. Richard joins the firm with experience in tax compliance for businesses and individuals, financial statement preparation, and tax research, planning and consulting.
