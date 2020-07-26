Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following promotions.
Rachel Voigtlander has been promoted to Tax Supervisory Senior. She graduated from Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, emphasis in healthcare and finance, and an MBA. Voigtlander’s experience includes tax compliance for individuals, corporations and partnerships, financial planning, and virtual currency. “I am very grateful to Stanfield + O’Dell for their support in the advancement of my career. It is an incredible opportunity to continue to serve with such a reputable firm. I look forward to continued growth in tax expertise and client service.”
Annette Cavener has been promoted to Accounting Manager in the Client Accounting Services Department. She has over 38 years of public and private accounting experience. Cavener’s experience includes working with religious organizations, nonprofit, legal, and commercial entities. She is a Certified QuickBooks Pro Advisor.
“I am honored for the opportunity to join the leadership team of Stanfield + O’Dell. Since joining S + O, I have enjoyed a growth in my career and professional development. The Client Accounting Services team looks forward to continuing to empower our clients with excellence in accounting services and customized solutions.”