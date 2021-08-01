Financial: Rachel Organist, Workman Forensics

Workman Forensics , Tulsa-based forensic accounting and fraud investigation firm, is proud to announce Rachel Organist ’s successful completion of obtaining the Certified Fraud Examiner’s credential through the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Originally trained as a geologist, Organist obtained a Bachelor of Science from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a Master of Science from Penn State University. When her work in the oil and gas industry didn’t provide the career satisfaction she was looking for, she discovered forensic accounting to be the perfect place to apply her analytical skills.

In her work with Workman Forensics, Organist uses her expertise in scientific reasoning as well as her aptitude for identifying, collecting and synthesizing data to undertake financial investigations. For the past two years, Rachel has served as the Senior Data Analyst at Workman Forensics where she has not only proven her data acumen on casework but also in improving the automation and efficiency of the data analysis process firm-wide.