Tulsa, Okla., July 22nd, 2020: Trust Company of Oklahoma (TCO), the oldest and largest independent trust company in the state, is proud to announce the promotions of Philip D. Mock to Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Nick Gallus to Director of Investment Research, and Bri Ghosn to Controller. In addition, TCO has hired John Priebe and Jackie Jimenez as Assistant Vice President and Compliance Officer, respectively.
As Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and member of the Board of Directors, Philip D. Mock, CFA, CPA, CFP®will manage TCO’s investment portfolio. Hejoined the company in 2016 as a portfolio manager. Since then, he has been helping clients achieve long-term goals by developing a tailored investment plan. Prior to that, he worked at Mariner Wealth Advisors, at BOK Financial and at PwC, LLP. Philip holds a master’s degree in Accounting and Bachelor’s in Accounting and Sociology – all from Oklahoma State University. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) and a Certified Financial Planner™ professional. Philip is a member of the Oklahoma Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Director of Investment Research Nick Gallus, CFA joined TCO in 2014, where he serves as a portfolio manager in the Investment Management Division. In his new role, Nick will analyze, assemble and design investment strategies for TCO’s clients and assist with the implementation of their investment portfolios. Nick has more than a dozen years of experience in the investment management industry, spending the first half of his career as a securities analyst at several different firms. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Oklahoma. Nick also has experience as a credit analyst of high yield bonds and structured products. A native of Minnesota, Nick earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance from the University of Minnesota in 2003 and his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley in 2013.
Vice President and Controller Bri Ghosn BRI GHOSN, CPA, CFP®, CDFA® will have responsibility for all accounting-related activities. She joined TCO in 2018 after working at Mariner Wealth Advisors for five years. Before that, she was a tax analyst for individuals and small businesses at CCK Strategies, as well as a relationship associate in trust administration for Bank of Oklahoma. Bri has over a decade of experience helping clients navigate the complexities of financial planning. She is a CPA and holds both the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) designations. She graduated from Northeastern State University with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting.
John Priebe will provide TCO clients with investment management advice. John came to the firm from Mariner Wealth Advisors, where he worked as a Wealth Advisor. His duties there included analyzing risk, financial planning, and investment management for private clients and family offices. Prior to that, John spent 12 years working at Northern Trust in various roles across the country. John graduated from North Central College with a Bachelor’s in Small Business Management and from Lynn University with an MBA in Investment Management. John holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Oklahoma, and a CFA Level II candidate.
Jackie Jimenez has over a decade of experience in the accounting and auditing industry. She previously served as a Senior Auditor for firms in Texas as well as Tulsa (OK), with an emphasis in financial institutions and retirement plans. As a Senior Auditor, she has supervised staff members and collaborated with clients to ensure internal audits, agreed-upon-procedures, or year-end audits were appropriately completed. A native of Texas, Jackie earned her Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a major in Accounting and a Master of Science, Accounting from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio (TX).
“Both John and Jackie add a lot of value to our group of professionals. With their experience working with individual and institutional clients, along with their strong knowledge of investment management and auditing, John and Jackie will help us serve clients with the highest level of expertise,” stated James F. Arens II, president and CEO of the Oklahoma asset management firm.