Financial: Nick Wofford, Triad Bank

Jimmy Jones, President & CEO of Triad Bank, recently announced the hiring of Nick Wofford as a Senior Vice President, Senior Lender. Prior to joining Triad Bank, Wofford was a Senior Vice President and Commercial Lender at Firstar Bank.
With more than 12 years of tenure in the banking industry, Wofford has extensive experience in real estate, construction & development lending, as well as commercial & industrial lending. In his new role, Wofford will continue to focus on business development and expand banking relationships with customers throughout the surrounding Tulsa market. Additionally, he will be involved in management, operations and brand-building strategies.
Jones remarked, “As an experienced community banker, Nick will be a great addition to the Triad team and help expand the bank’s footprint in Tulsa. He is a well-respected lender among local businesses and we are very excited to have him."
A Bixby resident, Wofford and his wife welcomed their first son this year. In his free time, Wofford enjoys spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, watching sports, and traveling. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northeastern State University and is active in Tulsa and Bixby communities. Additionally Wofford is very active with the Oklahoma Bankers Association and a graduate of their Emerging Leaders Academy.
Wofford comment, “I love being able to help local business owners become successful and achieve their financial goals. Building strong personal and business relationships with my clients helps assure them that I will always be a trusted financial partner who can help them grow and prosper for many decades to come.”
Triad Bank has served the Tulsa area since 1983. The bank holds more than $200 million in assets and nearly $160 million in total loans. In 2019, Triad Bank invested in a new branch at 7646 E 61st St.
For more information call, (918)-254-1444 or visit https://www.triadbank.com/
