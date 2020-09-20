Financial: Nick Wofford, Triad Bank

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jimmy Jones, President & CEO of Triad Bank, recently announced the hiring of Nick Wofford as a Senior Vice President, Senior Lender. Prior to joining Triad Bank, Wofford was a Senior Vice President and Commercial Lender at Firstar Bank.

With more than 12 years of tenure in the banking industry, Wofford has extensive experience in real estate, construction & development lending, as well as commercial & industrial lending. In his new role, Wofford will continue to focus on business development and expand banking relationships with customers throughout the surrounding Tulsa market. Additionally, he will be involved in management, operations and brand-building strategies.

Jones remarked, “As an experienced community banker, Nick will be a great addition to the Triad team and help expand the bank’s footprint in Tulsa. He is a well-respected lender among local businesses and we are very excited to have him."