Financial: Nick Presson, First National Bank & Trust

Tulsa, OK – Nick Presson has been elected as Senior Vice President of First National Bank & Trust. He will be located at the bank’s Loan Production Office in South Tulsa. Nick has approximately 18 years of experience in the banking industry, specifically in the Tulsa market. Presson has a wealth of experience in commercial lending that encompasses a multitude of industries. Prior to joining the FNB team, Nick’s experience in banking has been focused in the lending and management areas where he has held various leadership positions. Throughout his career, he has developed, refined, and maintained solid customer relationships at every level and helped customers achieve their financial goals. He has a degree in Business Management from Rogers State University. Nick is married and has two children. Jared Cable, Tulsa Market President adds, “Nick’s banking experience, driven attitude, and ability to develop and foster customer relationships make him an essential asset for our organization. He possesses the key elements that are integral for our future growth and prosperity at First National Bank & Trust.”