Financial: Mindi Malicoate, First Oklahoma Bank

First Oklahoma Bank is pleased to announce that over the past year Mindi Malicoate has been serving as a Vice President and Treasury and Corporate Management Officer responsible for sales and customer relationship management. With 16 years of banking experience, Mindi previously had served as Vice President in treasury and business development at Security Bank. Mindi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University.
