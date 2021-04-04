 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Financial: Mindi Malicoate, First Oklahoma Bank
0 comments

Financial: Mindi Malicoate, First Oklahoma Bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mindi Malicoate

Mindi Malicoate

 Ian Danziger

First Oklahoma Bank is pleased to announce that over the past year Mindi Malicoate has been serving as a Vice President and Treasury and Corporate Management Officer responsible for sales and customer relationship management. With 16 years of banking experience, Mindi previously had served as Vice President in treasury and business development at Security Bank. Mindi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University.

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News