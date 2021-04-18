Financial: Marnie Copeland, First Oklahoma Bank

 Skip to main content
Marnie Copeland, First Oklahoma Bank
Marnie Copeland, First Oklahoma Bank

Marnie Copeland

Marnie Copeland has joined First Oklahoma Bank as a Small Business Administration and Government Guaranteed Lending Coordinator.

Previously, Marnie has worked as an assistant to pastors at Southern Hills Baptist Church and as an office administrator at John Calvin Presbyterian Church. She holds a bachelor’s degree in family psychology at Oklahoma Baptist University and two master’s degrees – one in Christian education and the other in marriage and family counseling - from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

