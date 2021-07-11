Financial: Mark Stephen, Jack Carney, Arvest Bank

Arvest Bank is pleased to announce two promotions within its lending division.

Mark Stephen will serve as executive vice president and loan manager, while Jack Carney will assume the role of executive vice president over commercial service and acquisition.

“These moves are a direct result of the growth of our loan portfolio, both in size and complexity,” said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest in Tulsa. “Both Mark and Jack have extensive experience and their expertise will be invaluable not just to the bank, but more importantly, our customers.”

Stephen has been with Arvest for 17 years, most recently serving in a credit risk and credit administration role. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Oklahoma and master’s in business administration from the University of Tulsa.

Carney has 44 years of experience in commercial lending, including more than 10 at Arvest. He earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics and quantitative methods and master’s in finance – both at LSU.

Carney is a board member for the Tulsa Symphony, The Parent Child Center of Tulsa and Arts Alliance Tulsa, among other civic endeavors.

About Arvest

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.