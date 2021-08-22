Financial: Lucas Nettles, Revo Financial

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma – Bob Marlowe, president of Revo Financial, LLC, a financial advisory firm with offices in Oklahoma and Texas, has announced that Lucas Nettles, a financial advisor and securities specialist, has earned his CFP® designation.“ We’re incredibly proud of Lucas’ dedication and applaud his hard work in earning this important distinction,” Marlowe said.

The Certified Financial Planner® designation, or CFP®, is a formal recognition of expertise in the area of financial planning. It is awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to those who first qualify to sit for and pass the intense six-hour CFP examination. Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, have relevant work experience and have demonstrated professional ethics.

Marlowe said Revo Financial, which creates and manages values-based investment portfolios for clients across the Southern U.S., has experienced tremendous growth in the last several years.“ We continue to grow because our family of financial advisors work to provide superior service and individualized planning. Lucas earning his CFP® is one more way Revo is doing just that.”

About Revo Financial: