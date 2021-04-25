Financial: Lorie Hulsey, First Oklahoma Bank

First Oklahoma Bank recently welcomed Lorie Hulsey, who has been named Senior Vice President and Manager of Human Resources for the banking company. Prior to joining the company, Lorie was Director of Human Resources for the University of Tulsa. Lorie earned an associate degree from Tulsa Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
