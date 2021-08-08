Financial: Kyle Powell, Blue Sky Bank

Blue Sky Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Powell to our team. Kyle joins the bank as Chief Lending Officer with over 16 years of banking experience in national, large regional, and community banks. Kyle is a graduate of the University of Wyoming, where he obtained his BS in Finance with a minor in Banking and Financial Services. He also graduated Leadership Oklahoma City as a member of LOYAL Class VII. During his career, Kyle has worked in lending, special assets, and credit departments. Kyle will be responsible for implementing the vision and strategy of the bank while overseeing the daily operations of our commercial banking team across the bank’s eight locations in Tulsa, Pawhuska, Cleveland, Cushing, and San Antonio. He will also serve as a member of the Executive Loan Committee and Executive Management Team. Kyle previously served on the Boards of Oklahoma Contemporary and Redbud. In 2012, Kyle was the recipient of the Journal Records,“40 under 40”, being recognized as a young professional working to make Oklahoma a better place.
Kyle Powell, Blue Sky Bank
Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, announces the addition of Terence “Terry” Brennan to the Tulsa office in an Of Counsel position.
Lilly Architects welcomes former local TV newscaster Erin Conrad as the firm’s Community Engagement Lead.
Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Amanda Mojica has joined the bank as a Senior Compliance Analyst.
After 35 years of service as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Educational Development Corporation (EDC) (NADAQ: EDUC), Randall White is transitioning to active Executive Chairman.
Craig White has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of Educational Development Corporation (EDC) (NASDAQ: EDUC).
Workman Forensics, Tulsa-based forensic accounting and fraud investigation firm, is proud to announce Rachel Organist’s successful completion of obtaining the Certified Fraud Examiner’s credential through the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.
Arvest Bank is pleased to announce two promotions within its lending division.
Corey Bates has been named the market president for Regent Bank’s new branch in Broken Arrow.