Financial: Kyle Powell, Blue Sky Bank
Financial: Kyle Powell, Blue Sky Bank

Blue Sky Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Powell to our team. Kyle joins the bank as Chief Lending Officer with over 16 years of banking experience in national, large regional, and community banks. Kyle is a graduate of the University of Wyoming, where he obtained his BS in Finance with a minor in Banking and Financial Services. He also graduated Leadership Oklahoma City as a member of LOYAL Class VII. During his career, Kyle has worked in lending, special assets, and credit departments. Kyle will be responsible for implementing the vision and strategy of the bank while overseeing the daily operations of our commercial banking team across the bank’s eight locations in Tulsa, Pawhuska, Cleveland, Cushing, and San Antonio. He will also serve as a member of the Executive Loan Committee and Executive Management Team. Kyle previously served on the Boards of Oklahoma Contemporary and Redbud. In 2012, Kyle was the recipient of the Journal Records,“40 under 40”, being recognized as a young professional working to make Oklahoma a better place.

