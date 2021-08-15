 Skip to main content
Financial: Kevin Pynn, Vast Bank
Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Kevin Pynn has joined the bank as a Private Banker. Kevin graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and a minor in Marketing. He has three years of experience with BOK, where he worked as a Commercial Loan Review Officer.

