Financial: Kevin Pynn, Vast Bank

Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Kevin Pynn has joined the bank as a Private Banker. Kevin graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and a minor in Marketing. He has three years of experience with BOK, where he worked as a Commercial Loan Review Officer.
