Financial:Kerri Faw Faw, Vast Bank

Kerri Faw Faw

Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Kerri Faw Faw has joined our team as SVP/Operations. Kerri will provide oversight of and support to our Deposit Operations group. She will also play an integral part with managing operational processes/work flows within our technology transformation.

Kerri brings 25 years of bank deposit operations and treasury management experience, all with Simmons Bank and predecessor Bank SNB in Stillwater, Oklahoma and Little Rock, Arkansas. 

She holds a degree from the University of North Texas and is a graduate of the OBA Bankers School.

