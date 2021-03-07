Financial: Kenny Brown Jr., AmeriTrust

AmeriTrust is pleased to announce the promotion of Kenny Brown Jr. to senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO). Based in Tulsa, AmeriTrust provides trust administration, investment management and financial planning services and is part of Argent Financial Group, the largest independent trustbased wealth management company in the South.

Brown joined AmeriTrust in 2017 as assistant vice president and portfolio manager and was named vice president of business development in 2019. Prior to AmeriTrust, he spent four years at Heritage Trust in Oklahoma City – also part of Argent Financial Group – as a portfolio manager and a vice president and relationship manager.

Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in finance from Dallas Baptist University. He is a registered investment advisor representative and is a level II candidate in the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.