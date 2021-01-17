Financial: John Grace, Stanfield+O'Dell, P.C.

Community involvement is important to Stanfield +O’Dell and Grace has set a high standard in this area. During his accounting career, Grace has been an adviser to Bishop Kelley High School KEY Club, a Leadership Team member for Miss Oklahoma Scholarship organization, Treasurer and board member of Parent Child Center of Tulsa, and Treasurer and board member at YMCA of Greater Tulsa, receiving Vol­unteer of the Year award from Thornton Family YMCA branch. Grace is a Past President and currently serves as a board member of Kiwanis Club of Tulsa.

Dan Skerbitz, CEO of Stanfield + O’Dell, has this to say about Grace, “S+O is grateful for John’s many years of service to the firm. He is known in Tulsa for his expertise in tax plan­ning for complex transactions including business acquisitions, valuations, ownership transi­tions and estate planning. He is also recognized in the legal community for his litigation support and as an expert witness on tax matters. He has been an important part of our success as a professional services firm. We wish him the very best as he embarks on a new stage in his life!” Grace will continue with the firm as a Senior Consultant after his retirement as a Share­holder.