Financial: John Grace, Stanfield+O'Dell, P.C.

Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is proud to announce the retirement of John F. Grace, CPA/ABV/CFF.
Grace began his career in accounting as the Business Manager for a local church and also served as the Chief Accountant at a non-profit organization. In 1978, Grace earned his CPA and discovered a calling in public accounting. Since then, Grace has held the position as Senior Tax Manager with a Big 4 accounting firm, Partner with an international accounting firm, and Shareholder with Stanfield + O’Dell, specializing in Business Valuation & Litigation Support.
Grace’s time at Stanfield + O’Dell started in 2002. He served many local business and individual clients, providing quality tax planning, consulting, and compliance and overseeing the firm’s tax quality control. Grace’s specialty included preparing valuation studies of closely-held business interests for a variety of purposes, including acquisitions and divestitures, management decisions, employee stock ownership plans, estate and gift tax returns, charitable contributions, and divorce proceedings. He served as an expert witness in numerous depositions and trials on financial and valuation matters.
His professional involvement was far from simple as Grace served in the Forensic and Valuation sections of the AICPA, on the board and several committees with the OSCPA, as past Chair of the Oklahoma Tax Institute, and as President of the Tulsa Tax Professionals.
Community involvement is important to Stanfield +O’Dell and Grace has set a high standard in this area. During his accounting career, Grace has been an adviser to Bishop Kelley High School KEY Club, a Leadership Team member for Miss Oklahoma Scholarship organization, Treasurer and board member of Parent Child Center of Tulsa, and Treasurer and board member at YMCA of Greater Tulsa, receiving Volunteer of the Year award from Thornton Family YMCA branch. Grace is a Past President and currently serves as a board member of Kiwanis Club of Tulsa.
Dan Skerbitz, CEO of Stanfield + O’Dell, has this to say about Grace, “S+O is grateful for John’s many years of service to the firm. He is known in Tulsa for his expertise in tax planning for complex transactions including business acquisitions, valuations, ownership transitions and estate planning. He is also recognized in the legal community for his litigation support and as an expert witness on tax matters. He has been an important part of our success as a professional services firm. We wish him the very best as he embarks on a new stage in his life!” Grace will continue with the firm as a Senior Consultant after his retirement as a Shareholder.