Financial: Joanna Gunzelman, Stanfield + O’Dell

Stanfield + O’Dell a large, locally-owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hire. Joanna Gunzelman has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as a Tax Associate. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Wichita State University and a Master of Science in Accounting from Tabor College. Joanna joins the firm with over 17 years of experience in accounting software support and analysis, as well as tax compliance for nonprofits, businesses, individuals, and tax research.