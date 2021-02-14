Financial: Jesse Kingsley, Bekah Young, and Melissa Turner, Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C.

Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following promotions.
Jesse Kingsley has been promoted to Audit Supervisory Senior. He graduated from Oral Roberts University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a minor in Church Administration. Kingsley’s experience includes nonprofits, religious organizations, and private sector clients.
“I am incredibly thankful for Stanfield + O’Dell’s ongoing effort to develop professionals and promote them to positions of leadership. They have created an environment of excellence allowing me to thrive in my career. I look forward to the continued growth in audit expertise and empowering our clients to achieve greater success.”
Bekah Young has been promoted to Tax Senior. She is currently pursuing a degree in Accounting and Business Administration. Young has over six years of public accounting experience which includes tax compliance for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and individuals.
Melissa Turner has been promoted to Accounting Manager in the Client Accounting Services Department. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a masters in Accounting and Financial Analysis from Northeastern State University. Turner’s experience includes working with religious organizations and nonprofits. She is a Certified QuickBooks Pro Advisor.
“I’m excited for the opportunity Stanfield + O’Dell has provided and appreciate the promote from within strategy. The CAS team will continue to provide highly professional services to our valued clients. I look forward to serving our clients with excellence.”
Stanfield + O’Dell also recognizes the following individuals in our Client Accounting Services department: Emily Griffis has been promoted to Staff Accountant II, Judy Harvey and Tammy Lemons have been promoted to Senior Accountant, and Tonya McQuay has been promoted to Accounting Specialist.