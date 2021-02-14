Financial: Jesse Kingsley, Bekah Young, and Melissa Turner, Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C.

Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following promotions.

Jesse Kingsley has been promoted to Audit Supervisory Senior. He graduated from Oral Roberts University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a minor in Church Administration. Kingsley’s experience includes nonprofits, religious organizations, and private sector clients.

“I am incredibly thankful for Stanfield + O’Dell’s ongoing effort to develop professionals and promote them to positions of leadership. They have created an environment of excellence allowing me to thrive in my career. I look forward to the continued growth in audit expertise and empowering our clients to achieve greater success.”

Bekah Young has been promoted to Tax Senior. She is currently pursuing a degree in Accounting and Business Administration. Young has over six years of public accounting experience which includes tax compliance for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and individuals.