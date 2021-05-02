Financial: Janet Blay-Paul, First Oklahoma Bank

Last year, Janet Blay-Paul joined First Oklahoma Bank as a consumer mortgage processor. With over 20 years of banking experience, Janet formerly worked as a Commercial Document Specialist at American Heritage Bank. Her banking career also has included working as a Commercial Loan Processor at Grand Bank and a Commercial Document Specialist and Commercial Client Specialist at Bank of Oklahoma.
