Financial: Janet Blay-Paul, First Oklahoma Bank
Financial: Janet Blay-Paul, First Oklahoma Bank

Janet Blay-Paul

Janet Blay-Paul

Last year, Janet Blay-Paul joined First Oklahoma Bank as a consumer mortgage processor. With over 20 years of banking experience, Janet formerly worked as a Commercial Document Specialist at American Heritage Bank. Her banking career also has included working as a Commercial Loan Processor at Grand Bank and a Commercial Document Specialist and Commercial Client Specialist at Bank of Oklahoma.

