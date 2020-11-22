Financial: Fontaine Still, Brian Hurley, Equity Bank

Equity Bank continues to grow its Tulsa commercial lending and Treasury Management teams. Equity recently added Fontaine Still and Brian M. Hurley to its growing team in the Tulsa community. Each will help the bank continue to provide commercial, business and treasury services to Equity Bank customers.

Fontaine Still joins Equity Bank as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, with more than 20 years of experience in commercial banking and finance, most recently with Crossfirst Bank. Prior to that, he served in positions of increasing responsibility with two well-known national-scale commercial banks and a national financial advisory firm. Still is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with degrees in accounting and marketing, an MBA from John Brown University and is a graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Banking.

Brian Hurley joins Equity Bank as an Assistant Vice President of Treasury Management, with 15 years of banking experience, primarily in treasury and operational commercial services, most recently at Crossfirst Bank in Tulsa. Hurley will be responsible for the development of treasury management relationships in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hurley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from Oklahoma State University.