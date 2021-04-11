 Skip to main content
Financial: Erin Turnage, First Oklahoma Bank
Financial: Erin Turnage, First Oklahoma Bank

Last year, Erin Turnage joined First Oklahoma Bank as a commercial loan processor to help the bank with the Paycheck Protection Program. The business loan program, enacted last year by the federal government as part of the CARES Act, helps certain businesses, sole proprietors, certain nonprofits, and tribal businesses continue paying their workers throughout the pandemic. Erin holds a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University.

