Financial: Donnie Cox, Regent Bank
Financial: Donnie Cox, Regent Bank

Donnie Cox has been named Senior Vice President of Regent Bank’s Commercial Lending division.

Cox will be responsible for commercial loan development, business banking opportunities and portfolio development. He will be based at Regent’s Tulsa headquarters. Cox has more than 32 years banking experience, primarily in commercial business banking and executive management.

“Having held positions from teller to management allows me the opportunity to meet and exceed customer needs in most all facets of banking,” Cox said.“Regent Bank is well positioned to help family owned businesses and larger companies succeed in many markets, and I look forward to serving the financial needs of Regent’s existing and new clients, as well as the communities we serve.”

Regent Bank is a Member FDIC & Equal Housing Lender.

