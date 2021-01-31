Financial: Dean Majors, Michael Lair, Regier Carr & Monroe

Dean Majors joins Regier Carr & Monroe’s Tulsa office in the role of Tax Manager, after spending the past 17 years in the oil & gas industry. Majors is excited to be back in a public accounting setting for the opportunity to apply his experience and creativity to help his clients achieve their goals and build wealth.

Majors holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Northeastern State University, a Masters of Taxation from the University of Tulsa and is a Certified Public Accountant. Professionally, he’s a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accounts and the Tulsa Chapter of the OSCPA.

Michael Lair joins Regier Carr & Monroe in the role of Senior Tax Consultant. With a diverse background in tax strategy and planning, Lair will bring a distinct expertise to the tax department. Specializing in entrepreneurial business owners and business tax credits, particularly the Research & Development tax credit, he will look to find unique opportunities for clients.

A native Oklahoman from Edmond, he moved to Tulsa in 2014. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma – Norman and Northeastern State University – Broken Arrow, he holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Markets and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He has over 6 years of experience in the professional finance and accounting industry, with the majority of this time spent in public accounting specializing in tax strategy for small business owners.

