Financial: David Lamb, Regent Bank

David Lamb has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Regent Bank.

Lamb will be responsible for commercial lending efforts bank-wide at Tulsa-based Regent. He will leverage his 20 plus years in commercial banking and previous decade of experience in public and corporate accounting.

“Regent shares my goal of developing long-standing relationships,” Lamb said.“ I appreciate the opportunity to continue my role as a trusted advisor, actively partnering with clients, executive management, stakeholders, team members and networking associates to bring opportunities for growth and improvement in Commercial & Industrial segments, Tribal Nation enterprises and other specialty niche businesses.”

“I am blessed to be a part of this thriving institution and a high-producing, integritous team,” Lamb added.“I’m looking forward to contributing to the next round of growth and helping Regent bank continue its trajectory in successfully servicing commercial and middle market segments.”