Financial: Cristina Rodriguez, Vast Bank

Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Cristina Rodriguez has joined the bank as part of the Shared Services Internal Audit Department. Cristina will be our Senior Internal Auditor and help complete the internal audit program schedules for Vast Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole.

Cristina has over 3 years of audit experience and has served most recently as Senior Auditor at Jenkins & Kemper CPA in Bixby. Cristina also has experience working in various roles in banking at Oklahoma Capital Bank, Patriot Bank and Mabrey Bank.

Cristina holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from University of Central Oklahoma.

