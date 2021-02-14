 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Financial: Cory Sloan, John D’Arcy, and Kayce Zanetell, Arvest Wealth Management

Financial: Cory Sloan, John D’Arcy, and Kayce Zanetell, Arvest Wealth Management

{{featured_button_text}}

Arvest Wealth Management is pleased to announce John D’Arcy, Cory Sloan and Kayce Zanetell as its newest client advisors in Tulsa.

D’Arcy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s in international studies from the University of Missouri. Zanetell earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Arkansas. Both spent the last six months obtaining securities licenses and completing in-market training requirements.

“Both John and Kayce bring tremendous energy and a strong commitment to helping our clients find financial solutions for life, ”Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Eric Shepard said. “We couldn’t be more excited to add them to our team.” Sloan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University and has served in a variety of roles at Arvest. As client advisors, Sloan, D’Arcy and Zanetell will gather and analyze financial information in order to provide appropriate and individualized customer solutions, among other responsibilities.

“Cory has been an integral part of our team and provided superlative client service over the past seven years,” Shepard said. “We look forward to his continued success and know that he will be an asset not just to us, but more importantly, our clients.”

Sloan lives in Broken Arrow with his wife, Mallory, and their two sons. D’Arcy lives in Tulsa and Zanetell in Jenks.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Graphic Video Shows Mob Attacking Capitol on Jan. 6

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News