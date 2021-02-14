Financial: Cory Sloan, John D’Arcy, and Kayce Zanetell, Arvest Wealth Management

Arvest Wealth Management is pleased to announce John D’Arcy, Cory Sloan and Kayce Zanetell as its newest client advisors in Tulsa.

D’Arcy earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s in international studies from the University of Missouri. Zanetell earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Arkansas. Both spent the last six months obtaining securities licenses and completing in-market training requirements.

“Both John and Kayce bring tremendous energy and a strong commitment to helping our clients find financial solutions for life, ”Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Eric Shepard said. “We couldn’t be more excited to add them to our team.” Sloan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University and has served in a variety of roles at Arvest. As client advisors, Sloan, D’Arcy and Zanetell will gather and analyze financial information in order to provide appropriate and individualized customer solutions, among other responsibilities.