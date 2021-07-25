Financial: Corey Bates, Regent Bank

Corey Bates has been named the market president for Regent Bank’s new branch in Broken Arrow.

Bates will focus on opening the new location, Regent’s sixth. The new branch will begin with a temporary location opening this Fall, and a permanent location by Summer of 2023. “We want to bring true business-focused banking to Broken Arrow, ”Bates said. “This includes local loan decisions, free non-profit banking, and top ranking digital banking and Treasury Service products.”

Bates began his career in banking 20 years ago. He lives in Broken Arrow with his wife, Taylor, and has held various community positions, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Kiwanis Club of Tulsa, Broken Arrow Public School Foundation, as well as the YMCA. Bates was also a member of Leadership Tulsa Class 52. He is a graduate of LSU’s Graduate School of Banking, and he will also serve on Regent’s Executive Leadership team.

“Regent has a history of developing long-lasting relationships and friendships in the business community and providing exemplary customer service,”Bates said. “We want Regent Bank’s new Broken Arrow location to be a partner with other businesses and non-profits in the community, and we want to make BA an even better place to live, work and play.”

Regent Bank is a Member FDIC & Equal Housing Lender

