Financial: Chris Meyers, Blue Sky Bank

Blue Sky Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Meyers as our Tulsa Market President and as a member of our Executive Loan Committee. Chris is a graduate of Truman State University, where he obtained his BBA, and the University of Missouri, where he received his MBA. Chris has 16 years of banking experience in both local community banks and large regional institutions, citing his preference for local banks due to their quick decision-making ability and local community involvement. During his banking career he has held a variety of positions including analyst, loan review, special assets, and loan officer. Chris will lead our commercial banking team in Tulsa as well as serve on our Senior Management Team. His civic and community affiliations have included volunteering for the Salvation Army and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Chris also supports Metro Christian Academy as an active volunteer.