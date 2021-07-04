Financial: Brian Grant, Warburton Capital

Jonathan Hall, Managing Principal of Warburton Capital, is proud to announce that Mr. Brian Grant has joined our enterprise.
Brian received his BBA from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. He further studied Biological and Physical Sciences at Broward College in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, before attending the University of Charleston in Charleston, West Virginia, where he received his MS in Physician Assistant Studies. Highlighting Brian’s educational record were multiple President’s List and Dean’s Lists awards.
Before joining Warburton Capital, Brian practiced full-time as a PA, providing Primary and Psychiatric care to a diverse patient population. Brian is nationally certified and licensed to practice as a Physician Assistant (PA) in both Oklahoma and Florida.
With a resume’ of diverse professional experience, Brian has worked in higher education, event planning and retail sales.
Demonstrations of Brian’s commitment to helping people are manifested in his history of service with medical mission teams in Haiti as well as his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity and Remote Area Medical.
Serving as a Client Service Specialist with Warburton Capital, Brian is on our front-line of client contact. He responds to client requests, develops/implements solutions to improve operational efficiencies and assists in onboarding new clients.
Brian currently resides in Bartlesville along with his beautiful wife Taylor, their two children: Connor & Marlee, and their labradoodle Dobby.
Hall commented, “Brian’s academic excellence, servants’ heart and likeability are exactly what we are looking for in every carefully vetted new colleague. I’m confident Brian will make many positive contributions to our enterprise as we pursue our long-term strategic plans and help us achieve our Core Values which are To Help People and provide White Glove Service! Please join me in welcoming Brian to our Team!”
Founded in Tulsa in 2006, Warburton Capital provides a Family office Experience to their clients. We advise business owners, professionals, corporate executives, individuals, families, retirees, endowments and foundations on a multitude of Wealth Management matters including portfolio Management, tax planning, Estate planning, insurance Coverage, Charitable intent and trust Services. the Firm offices in First place tower at 15 East Fifth Street, Suite 3675, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74103.