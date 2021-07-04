Financial: Brian Grant, Warburton Capital

Jonathan Hall, Managing Principal of Warburton Capital, is proud to announce that Mr. Brian Grant has joined our enterprise.

Brian received his BBA from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. He further studied Biological and Physical Sciences at Broward College in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, before attending the University of Charleston in Charleston, West Virginia, where he received his MS in Physician Assistant Studies. Highlighting Brian’s educational record were multiple President’s List and Dean’s Lists awards.

Before joining Warburton Capital, Brian practiced full-time as a PA, providing Primary and Psychiatric care to a diverse patient population. Brian is nationally certified and licensed to practice as a Physician Assistant (PA) in both Oklahoma and Florida.

With a resume’ of diverse professional experience, Brian has worked in higher education, event planning and retail sales.

Demonstrations of Brian’s commitment to helping people are manifested in his history of service with medical mission teams in Haiti as well as his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity and Remote Area Medical.