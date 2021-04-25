 Skip to main content
Financial: Blake Barrett, First Oklahoma Bank
 Ian Danziger

First Oklahoma Bank announces that Blake Barrett has joined its banking team as an Assistant Vice President and Credit Analyst II. In his position, Blake assists in underwriting new loan requests and establishing risk ratings. He previously worked for American Heritage Bank as a credit analyst and loan document specialist. Blake holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Oklahoma State University.

