Financial: Amanda Mojica, Vast Bank
Financial: Amanda Mojica, Vast Bank

Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Amanda Mojica has joined the bank as a Senior Compliance Analyst. Amanda is an experienced Risk Analyst within the banking industry, and skilled in Vendor Risk Management with an expanded working knowledge of the Payments Industry. Prior to the bank, she worked at Stride Bank as their AVP, Risk Officer and at InterBank USA within Loan Compliance. Amanda holds a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

