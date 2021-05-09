Financial - Karen Cable, Franzi Shaw, Curtis Dunkel, Kim Reed, Stanfield + O’Dell

Stanfield + O’Dell, a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation and advisory services, is pleased to announce the following new hires:

Karen Cable has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as the Firm Administrator. She earned an Associates in Business and is currently enrolled at Northeastern State University completing degrees in Accounting, Business Administration and Human Resources. She joins the firm with office management experience including general accounting, database management, vendor negotiations, and contract management.

Franzi Shaw has joined Stanfield + O’Dell as an Audit Supervisory Senior. She graduated summa cum laude from Texas Women’s University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. Franzi joins the firm with public accounting experience, specializing in auditing commercial entities and employee benefit plans within a multitude of industries, including healthcare. She also served as a financial controller for a portion of her accounting career.