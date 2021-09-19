Events: LToya Knighten, The State Chamber

The State Chamber names LToya Knighten as its new vice president of strategic communications and marketing

Oklahoma CITY (Sept. 1, 2021) — The State Chamber announced LToya Knighten will serve as its new vice president of strategic communications and marketing.

“With more than 19 years of experience in the public relations, government affairs and event development fields, LToya is the perfect addition to The State Chamber team to elevate how we deliver The State Chamber message to our members, the public and at the Capitol,” said Chad Warmington, president and CEO of The State Chamber.

“I am excited to put my skills to work for The State Chamber,”Knighten said. “This organization is a change agent for a better Oklahoma. I am ready to help facilitate and communicate its efforts.”

Knighten most recently served as chief of government affairs for the Oklahoma City County Health Department. She previously managed the communications, public relations, advertising and branding program of work for two metropolitan chambers of commerce in Oklahoma. Prior to that, she honed her skills in community relations and legislative affairs as a team member in the administration of Gov. Brad Henry, including overseeing his Tulsa branch office.

About The State Chamber The State Chamber is the guardian of business in Oklahoma. We work on behalf of our members, the Oklahoma business community, to affect change across all three branches of government to create a pro-growth climate statewide. The State Chamber leverages meaningful partnerships, resources and coalitions to strengthen Oklahoma’s economy and support businesses of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.okstatechamber.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.