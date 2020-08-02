Lithochimeia, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Laura Stauffer, PE to its geoscience and engineering consulting group. Ms. Stauffer brings more than 40 years of experience in reservoir engineering, and is a licensed engineer in Oklahoma and Texas. Stauffer has provided expert testimony in district court and before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, and has extensive experience in oil & gas reserves reporting, financial analysis of petroleum assets, and planning/ modeling support for drilling, well performance evaluations and mid-stream volume forecasts. She has experience in conventional and unconventional reservoirs in multiple basins, has worked both onshore and offshore, and has worked for both publically traded as well as venture capital funded companies. Ms. Stauffer will provide reservoir/reserves engineering consulting services and support to Lithochimeia’s clients.
About Lithochimeia, LLC
Founded in 2004, Lithochimeia, LLc continues to provide geoscience consulting services to both corporate and individual clients in oklahoma and nationwide. the firm provides site investigation, technical consultation and litigation support services. the firm has extensive experience in surface and subsurface site investigations using geological and geophysical methods. the firm’s technical consultation work includes water quality and supply evaluations, environmental liability assessment, regulatory permitting support, GiS and complex cartography. the firm principals have provided expert testimony in state and federal courts and administrative proceedings. For more information, please visit lithochim.com.