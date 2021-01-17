Engineering: Jordan Rodich, Wallace Engineering

With an emphasis on client care, mentorship and business development, Jordan couples his civil engineering know-how with a strong understanding of business practices. Jordan has played an integral part in the continued growth of our firm.

Jordan Rodich, PE, CFM, joined Wallace Engineering as a summer intern in 2008 and began working full-time in 2009. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Oklahoma State University in 2008. Jordan has experience in site development projects that include grading, detention/drainage, utility relocations, roads and parking lots. His experience includes educational, retail, hospitality, commercial, sports and recreation, civic, residential, healthcare and transportation projects. Jordan is a member of American Society of Civil Engineers and Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association. Jordan is an Oklahoma Certified Floodplain Manager and has been a licensed Professional Engineer since 2013.