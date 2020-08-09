Geoscience and Engineering Consulting: Blake Redden, M.S. becomes Partner
(Tulsa, Oklahoma) – Lithochimeia, LLC is pleased to announce that Blake Redden’s promotion to Partner and Principal Environmental Scientist. Mr. Redden brings a wealth of practical field experience in electrical geophysical surveying, site inspection, UAV site photography, environmental remediation and soil and water sampling. Redden has extensive experience in electromagnetic terrain conductivity surveying and electrical resistivity tomography applied to the delineation of salt contamination from oil and gas production activities. Redden is a FAA licensed drone pilot and has flown numerous photo-and video-reconnaissance missions to support site investigation and environmental remedial work. In addition, Redden has conducted Phase-I environmental reviews, and has extensive experience in GIS services, underground pipeline and utility tracing, oil spill response and soil remediation. Ms. Redden will apply his geophysical, site investigation and site remediation skills on behalf of Lithochimeia’s clients.
About Lithochimeia, LLC
Founded in 2004, Lithochimeia, LLC continues to provide geoscience consulting services to both corporate and individual clients in Oklahoma and nationwide. The firm provides site investigation, technical consultation and litigation support services. The firm has extensive experience in surface and subsurface site investigations using geological and geophysical methods. The firm’s technical consultation work includes water quality and supply evaluations, environmental liability assessment, regulatory permitting support, GIS and complex cartography. The firm principals have provided expert testimony in state and federal courts and administrative proceedings.
For more information, please visit lithochim.com.