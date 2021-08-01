 Skip to main content
Education: Randall White, Educational Development Corporation
After 35 years of service as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Educational Development Corporation (EDC) (NADAQ: EDUC), Randall White is transitioning to active Executive Chairman. Under Randall’s leadership, EDC sales have grown from $6 million to over $200 million and he has helped the Company become a recognized leader in the Children’s Book Publishing Industry. His efforts supporting the Company’s mission of improving children’s literacy while fostering strong family values has impacted hundreds of thousands of families across the country. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Randall will remain active to inform the Board of Directors on the Company’s performance, continue mentoring key executives, and serve as an advisor to the day-to-day and strategic operations of the Company. Randall will also remain as Chairman of the Board.

