Education: Eunice Tarver, Tulsa Community College

Tulsa Community College names Eunice Tarver as Vice President of Student Success and Equity.

Tarver will oversee an expanded collaboration between Student Affairs and Academic Affairs to design a student experience that is both responsive to the shifts from the coronavirus pandemic and at the same time supportive for an inclusive and equitable learning experience.

Tarver, with over a decade of experience in various roles across TCC, most recently served as Northeast Campus Provost and Assistant VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She earned a bachelor’s degree from OSU, master’s degree from OU and is working to complete her dissertation to earn a doctorate from OSU.

