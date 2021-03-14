 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education: Eunice Tarver, Tulsa Community College

Education: Eunice Tarver, Tulsa Community College

{{featured_button_text}}
Eunice Tarver

 Eunice Tarver

Tulsa Community College names Eunice Tarver as Vice President of Student Success and Equity.

Tarver will oversee an expanded collaboration between Student Affairs and Academic Affairs to design a student experience that is both responsive to the shifts from the coronavirus pandemic and at the same time supportive for an inclusive and equitable learning experience.

Tarver, with over a decade of experience in various roles across TCC, most recently served as Northeast Campus Provost and Assistant VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She earned a bachelor’s degree from OSU, master’s degree from OU and is working to complete her dissertation to earn a doctorate from OSU.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News