Education: Dr. Angela Sivadon, Kari Shults, Tulsa Community College

Tulsa Community College names Dr. Angela Sivadon as Senior Vice President & Chief Academic Officer and Kari Shults, APR, as Vice President for Advancement & President of the TCC Foundation.
As Senior VP and CAO, Dr. Sivadon leads all aspects of Academic Affairs and oversees a vision for the College’s future that ensures and fosters student success. She started her career at TCC as an adjunct faculty member, serving as Provost, Dean and full-time faculty member. She earned her first Nursing degree at Tulsa Junior College, now TCC, and holds a doctorate in Nursing Research from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Shults was named Vice President for Advancement and President of the TCC Foundation after serving as interim for 12 months. She oversees the TCC Foundation, TCC Grants department and will continue her role as Senior Director of Marketing & Communications. She earned her Accreditation in Public Relations credential from the Public Relations Society of America. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from the University of Oklahoma.
