 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education: Dr. Angela Sivadon, Kari Shults, Tulsa Community College

Education: Dr. Angela Sivadon, Kari Shults, Tulsa Community College

Only $5 for 5 months

Tulsa Community College names Dr. Angela Sivadon as Senior Vice President & Chief Academic Officer and Kari Shults, APR, as Vice President for Advancement & President of the TCC Foundation.

As Senior VP and CAO, Dr. Sivadon leads all aspects of Academic Affairs and oversees a vision for the College’s future that ensures and fosters student success. She started her career at TCC as an adjunct faculty member, serving as Provost, Dean and full-time faculty member. She earned her first Nursing degree at Tulsa Junior College, now TCC, and holds a doctorate in Nursing Research from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Shults was named Vice President for Advancement and President of the TCC Foundation after serving as interim for 12 months. She oversees the TCC Foundation, TCC Grants department and will continue her role as Senior Director of Marketing & Communications. She earned her Accreditation in Public Relations credential from the Public Relations Society of America. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from the University of Oklahoma.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HEALTH: Jeff Butcher, CommunityCare
Business People

HEALTH: Jeff Butcher, CommunityCare

CommunityCare announces the appointment of Jeff Butcher as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will provide executive leadership and strategic direction with oversight of the accounting, finance, and analytics divisions for the company.

+2
MANAGEMENT: Ashley Good, Justin Colby-Hanna: U.S. Cellular
Business People

MANAGEMENT: Ashley Good, Justin Colby-Hanna: U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular recently promoted Ashley Good to store manager for the 10140 E 71st Street location and Justin Colby-Hanna to assistant store manager for the 6703 E 41st St. location, both in Tulsa. In these roles, Good and Colby-Hanna are responsible for leading teams of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.

FINANCIAL: Tyler Coretz, AMTRA Capital Partners
Business People

FINANCIAL: Tyler Coretz, AMTRA Capital Partners

AMTRA Capital Partners, a financial investment firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is pleased to announce Mr. Tyler Coretz has been promoted to President. Tyler has been with the firm since its founding in 2018 and has most recently served as Vice-President and General Manager.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News