Craig White has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of Educational Development Corporation (EDC) (NASDAQ: EDUC). Craig White joined the Company in 1986 and has served in various roles over the past 30 years. Craig most recently served as Chief Operating Officer since August of 2018. Over the past several years, Craig has collaborated with partners and vendors to build and implement state-of-the-art distribution software and pick lines. Craig’s efforts have been notably successful as he was recently featured on the cover of Modern Material Handling magazine recognizing EDC as one of the most innovative and efficient distribution systems in the industry. Craig graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Education: Craig White, Educational Development Corporation
Concordia Life Plan Community announced that Paige Mills-Haag has been named executive director of the newly formed Concordia Community Foundation.
Corey Bates has been named the market president for Regent Bank’s new branch in Broken Arrow.
Donnie Cox has been named Senior Vice President of Regent Bank’s Commercial Lending division.
Lilly Architects welcomes former local TV newscaster Erin Conrad as the firm’s Community Engagement Lead.
Vast Bank is pleased to announce that Cameron Green has joined the bank as a Business Banker.
Blue Sky Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Meyers as our Tulsa Market President and as a member of our Executive Loan Committee.