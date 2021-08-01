Education: Craig White, Educational Development Corporation

Craig White has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of Educational Development Corporation (EDC) (NASDAQ: EDUC). Craig White joined the Company in 1986 and has served in various roles over the past 30 years. Craig most recently served as Chief Operating Officer since August of 2018. Over the past several years, Craig has collaborated with partners and vendors to build and implement state-of-the-art distribution software and pick lines. Craig’s efforts have been notably successful as he was recently featured on the cover of Modern Material Handling magazine recognizing EDC as one of the most innovative and efficient distribution systems in the industry. Craig graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering.