Economic Development: Cindy Logsdon, Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation

Cindy Logsdon has been promoted to CEO of the Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation (CPCDC). She oversees seven CPCDC employees focused on economic development and expanding access to capital in tribal areas.

“Cindy’s promotion is incredibly well-deserved,” said Citizen Potawatomi Nation Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett. “We look forward to witnessing the Community Development Corporation thrive under her leadership.”

Logsdon has been employed with the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) since 2003. During that time, she has assisted in making over $91 million in loans to Native American entrepreneurs and raising over $85 million in capital for the tribe.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.