 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Economic Development: Cindy Logsdon, Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation

Economic Development: Cindy Logsdon, Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation

{{featured_button_text}}
Cindy Logsdon

Cindy Logsdon

Cindy Logsdon has been promoted to CEO of the Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation (CPCDC). She oversees seven CPCDC employees focused on economic development and expanding access to capital in tribal areas.

“Cindy’s promotion is incredibly well-deserved,” said Citizen Potawatomi Nation Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett. “We look forward to witnessing the Community Development Corporation thrive under her leadership.”

Logsdon has been employed with the Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) since 2003. During that time, she has assisted in making over $91 million in loans to Native American entrepreneurs and raising over $85 million in capital for the tribe.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Law: Katie Grant Crane, McAfee & Taft
Business People

Law: Katie Grant Crane, McAfee & Taft

Katie Grant Crane, a trial lawyer and formal federal law clerk, has joined the Tulsa office of McAfee & Taft.  Her commercial litigation practice encompasses complex business disputes, class actions, securities litigations, internal and government investigations, and white collar criminal defense.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News