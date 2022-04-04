Doerner, Saunders, Daniel & Anderson, LLP (DSDA) has named Matthew T. Crook as a partner of the firm.

With 20 years of experience practicing law, Matt is a commercial litigator specializing in creditors’ rights and bankruptcy. He also practices in construction litigation.

“We’re excited Matt has become a partner of the firm,“said Tom Q. Ferguson, managing partner of DSDA. “He’s been a great addition to our Litigation Practice team, which continues to provide quality counsel to our clients on a local and national basis.”

Matt is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association and the Tulsa County Bar Association. In 2020, he was appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt to serve on the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission and will serve until 2025. Previously, Matt served as a director for several nonprofit boards, including American Heart Association, Crime Prevention Network and Big Brothers and Sisters of Green Country.

