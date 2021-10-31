Cyntergy - Robert and Rebecca Reynolds

Robert and Rebecca Reynolds After 23 years, robert and rebecca reynolds are retiring from Cyntergy. The heartbeats of our civil and structural departments, the Reynolds’have been with us since the year it all began. They created many of the processes we still use today and have mentored countless designers and engineers throughout the years. They will be greatly missed, but the legacy they have left both professionally and personally will stick around for years to come. Thank you, Robert and Rebecca, for the passion, grit, friendship and time you invested during your time at Cyntergy. Happy traveling!