Construction: Michael Feamster, Jake Nabholz, Nabholz Construction

Nabholz Construction recently announced that Executive Vice President of Operations Michael Feamster will step into the role of regional president for the company’s Oklahoma operations. Jake Nabholz, the former regional president for Nabholz’ Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Central and Northeast Arkansas presence, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

Feamster began his career with Nabholz in the company’s Kansas City location working as a project manager before he was quickly promoted to senior project manager. He returned to his hometown of Tulsa in 2018 as a project executive and assumed the executive vice president role for Nabholz’ Oklahoma presence in 2019.

Feamster brings over a decade of experience in the construction industry to the regional president position, as well as specific skills in risk management and operational leadership. He earned degrees in both construction management and Spanish from John Brown University, and is involved with the local chapters of DBIA, ABC, and AIA.