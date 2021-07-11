Construction: Chris Burnett, Burnett Construction

Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Oklahoma selects Chris Burnett of Burnett Construction as the 2020 Builder of the Year.
Burnett Construction specializes in Commercial general contracting and construction management. Among Burnett Construction’s notable clientele are Chesapeake Energy, Devon Energy, Classen Curve, Chisholm Creek OG&E, BOK, Plenty Mercantile and many others.
After having been a member of AGC for over two decades, Burnett has always admired the organization. The AGC of Oklahoma is a statewide, full service, non-profit organization for construction professionals. The AGC actively represents all types and disciplines of contractors. AGC member contractors are recognized as the leaders of construction performing over 80% of all commercial and industrial construction work in the state.
When asked about the win, Burnett said, “Being named the Associated General Contractors Builder of the Year is a tremendous honor. The membership of the AGC is filled with very talented craft people and leadership of which I am honored to be a part.”
For Burnett’s next big venture, his company is venturing into the world of electric vehicle charging station installations with a new subsidiary, BC Charging. The company is now offering installations to retail establishments, apartment complexes, and additional spaces in Oklahoma.
For more information on Burnett Construction visit www.burnettbuilds.com.
Burnett Construction provides high quality construction and project management with an unparalleled attention to detail, safety, and client service. They pride themselves in creating quality work that satisfies each client’s needs and desires. They build with integrity, respect, and transparency in mind.