Construction: Chris Burnett, Burnett Construction

Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Oklahoma selects Chris Burnett of Burnett Construction as the 2020 Builder of the Year.

Burnett Construction specializes in Commercial general contracting and construction management. Among Burnett Construction’s notable clientele are Chesapeake Energy, Devon Energy, Classen Curve, Chisholm Creek OG&E, BOK, Plenty Mercantile and many others.

After having been a member of AGC for over two decades, Burnett has always admired the organization. The AGC of Oklahoma is a statewide, full service, non-profit organization for construction professionals. The AGC actively represents all types and disciplines of contractors. AGC member contractors are recognized as the leaders of construction performing over 80% of all commercial and industrial construction work in the state.

When asked about the win, Burnett said, “Being named the Associated General Contractors Builder of the Year is a tremendous honor. The membership of the AGC is filled with very talented craft people and leadership of which I am honored to be a part.”