Conner & Winters, LLP, a premier, full-service law firm in the region, today announced the election of Rachel Lenehan and Hayley Stephens as the firm’s newest partners.
Lenehan has extensive experience in developing comprehensive estate plans to help clients maximize estate tax savings and structure efficient means for transferring wealth to future generations. Lenehan focuses on understanding her clients’ goals, both tax and non-tax related, and designing creative plans to achieve those goals. She regularly advises clients in business succession planning and the establishment of tax-exempt organizations, including private foundations and charitable trusts. Her work also involves administering trusts and estates of decedents.
Stephens’ practice involves commercial litigation and transactional matters. She has significant experience representing companies in complex commercial disputes involving breach of contract claims, business torts, insurance and indemnity issues, and employment claims. The transactional side of her practice is focused on assisting financial institutions in documenting, negotiating, and closing loan transactions.
“Conner & Winters is lucky to have an incredibly talented pool of female attorneys. Promoting Rachel and Hayley this year to partner is a testament to the caliber of professionals we attract and retain. I’m very proud of them and am excited for the next chapter of their careers at the firm,” said Scott Hathaway, President of Conner & Winters.
Lenehan received her law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2005 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Vanderbilt University in 2002. In her spare time, she is involved in the community by serving as a member of the development committee at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and on the board of the Tulsa Foundation.
Stephens graduated from the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville), summa cum laude, in 2011, with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Economics and Political Science, with a minor in African & African American Studies. She received her law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2015. Outside the office, Stephens serves on the board of Youth Services of Tulsa, is an avid animal lover, and enjoys traveling, hiking, and practicing yoga.
