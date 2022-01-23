Lenehan received her law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 2005 and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Vanderbilt University in 2002. In her spare time, she is involved in the community by serving as a member of the development committee at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and on the board of the Tulsa Foundation.

Stephens graduated from the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville), summa cum laude, in 2011, with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Economics and Political Science, with a minor in African & African American Studies. She received her law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2015. Outside the office, Stephens serves on the board of Youth Services of Tulsa, is an avid animal lover, and enjoys traveling, hiking, and practicing yoga.

About Conner & Winters, LLP Founded in 1933, Conner & Winters, LLP has six offices located in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Northwest Arkansas, Dallas, Houston, and Washington D.C. The firm serves a broad range of clients in local, state, regional, national, and international arenas. Its clients include businesses of all sizes and types, from locally owned companies to multi-national corporations and individuals, estates and trusts, municipalities and other public-sector organizations, institutions, and charitable foundations. Conner & Winters, LLP is a full-service firm with more than 100 attorneys in numerous practice areas. For more information, visit www.cwlaw.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.