Conner & Winters, LLP - Anna Sanger

Conner & Winters, LLP, a premier, full-service law firm in the region, announced today that Anna Sanger has joined the firm as its newest bilingual transactional associate attorney in the Tulsa office. Her practice will focus on health care, banking, real estate, and other corporate transactional matters. Sanger joins Conner & Winters from a regional firm where she represented individual and corporate clients in actions involving contract disputes, tort claims, First Amendment media defense, zoning and land use, and bankruptcy. Sanger graduated from The University of Tulsa College of Law in 2020, earning three CALI awards. During law school, Sanger clerked for Judge John Dowdell at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. She also served as Executive Editor for the Tulsa Law Review and as President of the Immigration Law Society. Sanger earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado College. She then worked for several years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Paraguay, an AmeriCorps member in Texas, and a social services coordinator in a Tulsa elementary school. Sanger is a runner and outdoor enthusiast who spends her free time exploring with her Rottweiler mix, Niko, and enjoying all the wonderful things Tulsa has to offer. About Conner & Winters, LLP Founded in 1933, Conner & Winters, LLP has six offices located in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Northwest Arkansas, Dallas, Houston, and Washington D.C. The firm serves a broad range of clients in local, state, regional, national, and international arenas. Its clients include businesses of all sizes and types, from locally owned companies to multi-national corporations and individuals, estates and trusts, municipalities and other public-sector organizations, institutions, and charitable foundations. Conner & Winters, LLP, is a full-service firm with more than 100 attorneys successfully representing numerous areas of practice. For more information, visit www.cwlaw.com.