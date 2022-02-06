The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma welcomes Calvin Moore as the incoming President and CEO for the nonprofit.

The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma works to address food insecurity through a network of partner agencies and strategic engagements focused on ending hunger. The organization is the largest, private, hungerrelief organization in Eastern Oklahoma.

Moore has been the president and CEO for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa for the past seven years. He brings more than twenty years of organizational advancement and not-for-profit administration experience to the new role. In addition to leading Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, he serves as the vice chair of the board for Meals on Wheels America and is a founding member of the Meals on Wheels Association of Oklahoma, which is dedicated to serving the needs of seniors living in rural communities statewide.

As president and CEO, Moore will utilize his organizational advancement and administration experience to build organizational capacity and grow the overall impact of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma within the area.

Moore has held a variety of leadership and advancement positions and serves on several advisory boards including The Tulsa World, Asbury SeminaryTulsa, and the Tulsa Regional Chamber. He is the recipient of 2021 Paragon Leadership Award, the 2020 Association of Fundraising Professionals Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award, the 2016 Spirit of Philanthropy Award, and was recognized as One of Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEOs in 2019. Moore is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), an Army veteran, and has earned an undergraduate degree in Political Science from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Divinity degree and a Master of Business Administration from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

