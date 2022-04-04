The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma welcomes Jacob Garrison as the executive vice president and chief operating officer. the Community Food Bank of Eastern oklahoma works to address food insecurity through a network of partner agencies and strategic engagements focused on ending hunger. The organization is the largest, private, hungerrelief organization in eastern Oklahoma.

Prior to joining the organization, Garrison served as executive director of Claremore Main Street, Inc. In this role, he was responsible for economic and community development, strategic long-term planning, placemaking strategies and practices, historical preservation, marketing, fundraising, and grant writing. In conjunction with the board of directors, he worked to build community partnerships and collaboration.

Before his work with Claremore Main Street, Garrison put his talents to use serving college students at Tulsa Technology Center and Tulsa Community College. Garrison holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.